Canada

Early morning Kemptville crash leaves 1 dead

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted December 9, 2019 10:50 am
OPP are investigating after a crash in Kemptville killed one person on Monday.
OPP are investigating after a crash in Kemptville killed one person on Monday. Global News File

Ontario Provincial Police say one person is dead following a collision in Kemptville.

The single-vehicle collision happened early Monday on County Road 43 at Boundary Road around 5:30 a.m., according to provincial police.

READ MORE: Clothing donation bins stolen in Prescott, Kemptville, say OPP

The lone adult driver apparently slid off the road and struck a tree, police say.

Grenville County OPP are not releasing the name of the deceased since next of kin have yet to be notified.

READ MORE: Trent Hills woman dies following head-on collision near Warkworth — OPP

The investigation is currently ongoing, and there are detours in place at South Gower Road and Boundary Road to direct traffic away from the scene.

OPP are asking anyone with information about the crash to contact them at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
