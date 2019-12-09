Early morning Kemptville crash leaves 1 dead

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Provincial Police say one person is dead following a collision in Kemptville.

The single-vehicle collision happened early Monday on County Road 43 at Boundary Road around 5:30 a.m., according to provincial police.

The lone adult driver apparently slid off the road and struck a tree, police say.

Grenville County OPP are not releasing the name of the deceased since next of kin have yet to be notified.

The investigation is currently ongoing, and there are detours in place at South Gower Road and Boundary Road to direct traffic away from the scene.

OPP are asking anyone with information about the crash to contact them at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Story continues below advertisement