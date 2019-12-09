Cash reportedly stolen from Doo Doo’s Bakery in Bailieboro: Peterborough County OPP

Send this page to someone via email

About $1,000 in cash was reported stolen following an alleged break-and-enter at a bakery south of Peterborough on Friday.

Peterborough County OPP say officers were called to investigate an alleged break-in around 7:10 a.m. on Friday at Doo Doo’s Bakery on County Road 28 in the village of Bailieboro, about 30 kilometres south of Peterborough. The business is known for its award-winning butter tarts and other baked goods.

Officers say a suspect entered the building through a window between 9 p.m. Thursday and 5:30 a.m. Friday and stole $1,000 in cash. The suspect then exited through the front door, according to police.

Anyone with information on this case can contact OPP at 705-742-0401 or on its non-emergency line at 1-888-310-1122 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

