Crime

Cash reportedly stolen from Doo Doo’s Bakery in Bailieboro: Peterborough County OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted December 9, 2019 10:19 am
OPP are investigating after break and enter at Doo Doo's Bakery in Bailieboro, south of Peterborough.
OPP are investigating after break and enter at Doo Doo's Bakery in Bailieboro, south of Peterborough. Doo Doo's Bakery/Facebook

About $1,000 in cash was reported stolen following an alleged break-and-enter at a bakery south of Peterborough on Friday.

Peterborough County OPP say officers were called to investigate an alleged break-in around 7:10 a.m. on Friday at Doo Doo’s Bakery on County Road 28 in the village of Bailieboro, about 30 kilometres south of Peterborough. The business is known for its award-winning butter tarts and other baked goods.

Officers say a suspect entered the building through a window between 9 p.m. Thursday and 5:30 a.m. Friday and stole $1,000 in cash. The suspect then exited through the front door, according to police.

Anyone with information on this case can contact OPP at 705-742-0401 or on its non-emergency line at 1-888-310-1122 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Doo Doo’s secret to famous butter tarts
