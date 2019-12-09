Hamilton police to reveal arrests in auto theft ring investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton police say they will provide an update on the force’s investigation into an alleged auto theft ring operating out of the city on Monday morning.

Arrests and charges from an operation dubbed Project Seagull, which probed a large number of vehicle thefts in southern Ontario, are set to be revealed, according to detectives.

The update on the investigation, which was jointly conducted with the Insurance Bureau of Canada, the Ontario Motor Vehicle Industry Council and the Canada Border Services Agency, will be provided at Hamilton police’s central station at 10:30 a.m.

