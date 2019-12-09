Shots fired in Toronto’s north end, vehicle found with bullet holes: police

Toronto police say shots were fired in North York on Sunday night and officers found a vehicle with bullet holes at the scene.
Police say officers were called to Sheppard Avenue West and Jane Street just before 9:30 p.m.
Investigators said they found a vehicle with bullet holes in it.
No victims were found at the scene, however a short time later, a male victim walked into a local hospital with a gunshot wound, police say.
Police say a dark-coloured sedan was seen fleeing the area at a high rate of speed.
