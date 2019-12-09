Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Shots fired in Toronto’s north end, vehicle found with bullet holes: police

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted December 9, 2019 7:19 am
Police at the scene after gunshots were reportedly heard in North York.
Police at the scene after gunshots were reportedly heard in North York. Andrew Collins / Global News

Toronto police say shots were fired in North York on Sunday night and officers found a vehicle with bullet holes at the scene.

Police say officers were called to Sheppard Avenue West and Jane Street just before 9:30 p.m.

READ MORE: Man dead, 2 others injured after Hwy. 400 shooting in Toronto

Investigators said they found a vehicle with bullet holes in it.

No victims were found at the scene, however a short time later, a male victim walked into a local hospital with a gunshot wound, police say.

Police say a dark-coloured sedan was seen fleeing the area at a high rate of speed.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Toronto PoliceShootingToronto crimeToronto shootingNorth YorkToronto gun violenceShots firedJane StreetNorth York shootingSheppard AvenueJane Street ShootingSheppard Avenue shooting
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.