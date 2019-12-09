Rick Zamperin: NFL MVP award is Lamar Jackson’s to lose

Send this page to someone via email

With Week 14 of the National Football League season wrapping up Monday night in Philadelphia with a game between the Eagles and New York Giants, there is little time for players to make their case for this year’s Most Valuable Player award.

Then again, the race may already be over.

First thing’s first, I think it is a fait accompli that a quarterback is going to win the NFL MVP award, again, this season.

Since 1980, there have been only 11 non-quarterbacks who have won the award and only two defensive players (Giants linebacker Lawrence Taylor in 1986 and Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle Allan Page in 1971) have ever won the honour since it was first handed out in 1957.

Running backs Christian McCaffrey (Carolina) and Dalvin Cook (Minnesota), as well as receiver Michael Thomas (New Orleans) have put up some impressive statistics but just like everyone who plays on the defensive side of the ball, they are not in the running.

The award is voted upon by a panel of 50 sportswriters at the end of the regular season and this year’s top contenders are Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson and Seattle Seahawks QB Russell Wilson.

Both players are quarterbacking two of the best teams in the NFL, both are in the top three in terms of QB rating, and they are No. 1 and 2 in touchdown passes this season.

M-V-P‼️ M-V-P‼️ QB @Lj_Era8 exits New Era Field to MVP chants and shows love to the #RavensFlock. pic.twitter.com/SuUvFox4oa — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 8, 2019

The biggest difference is what Jackson is also doing in the run game. He is 10th overall with 977 rushing yards and is 63 yards away from breaking Michael Vick’s single season record of 1,039 rushing yards set in 2006.

Jackson and Wilson are both deserving of the MVP award, but when all is said and done Lamar will, pardon the pun, run away with it.