Crime

Fire at Pierrefonds-Roxboro pizzeria a suspected arson: Montreal police

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted December 8, 2019 1:15 pm
Updated December 8, 2019 1:18 pm
The case was transferred to arson unit to investigate the incident.
The case was transferred to arson unit to investigate the incident. TVA

Emergency crews were dispatched to a fire at a pizzeria early Sunday morning in the Pierrefonds-Roxboro borough of Montreal.

Police say they received a 911 call at 1 a.m. for the fire at the restaurant in a strip mall on Saint-Jean Boulevard near Harry-Worth Street.

Witnesses told police that they saw a man break the window and throw an object into the business. He then fled the scene by car.

Montreal police spokesperson Const. Véronique Comtois said authorities later found an igniter on the scene.

READ MORE: Fire in Lachine leaves 2 dead, 1 in critical condition: Montreal police

Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire, but the damages are significant.

The case was transferred to arson unit to investigate.

70 firefighters called to Lachine fire that left 2 dead, 1 in critical condition
70 firefighters called to Lachine fire that left 2 dead, 1 in critical condition
