Fire at Pierrefonds-Roxboro pizzeria a suspected arson: Montreal police

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Emergency crews were dispatched to a fire at a pizzeria early Sunday morning in the Pierrefonds-Roxboro borough of Montreal.

Police say they received a 911 call at 1 a.m. for the fire at the restaurant in a strip mall on Saint-Jean Boulevard near Harry-Worth Street.

Witnesses told police that they saw a man break the window and throw an object into the business. He then fled the scene by car.

Montreal police spokesperson Const. Véronique Comtois said authorities later found an igniter on the scene.

READ MORE: Fire in Lachine leaves 2 dead, 1 in critical condition: Montreal police

Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire, but the damages are significant.

The case was transferred to arson unit to investigate.

Story continues below advertisement

1:51 70 firefighters called to Lachine fire that left 2 dead, 1 in critical condition 70 firefighters called to Lachine fire that left 2 dead, 1 in critical condition