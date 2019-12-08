Brothers found guilty of 2nd-degree murder in ambush killing of Toronto teen

Send this page to someone via email

A jury has found two brothers guilty of second-degree murder in the case of 17-year-old Trevor Seraphine who was ambushed and murdered on March 21, 2015 in Etobicoke.

Crown Prosecutor Michael Coristine told Global News the two accused, 30-year-old Curtis Murray and 34-year-old Corey Murray, were convicted Saturday afternoon.

Seraphine was gunned down at an apartment building near Martin Grove Road and Eglinton Avenue West more than four years ago.

Surveillance video presented to the jury during the trial showed Seraphine running into a lobby of a Willowridge Road building. He was then cornered by the two masked suspects as one suspect pulled out what appeared to be a gun and fired shots at Seraphine.

Seraphine managed to narrowly escape the lobby area where he was then chased out of camera range.

Story continues below advertisement

Seraphine was also stabbed in the chest and in the back.

The 17-year-old later died in hospital from his injuries, police said at the time of the incident.

During the trial, the Crown said while the teen may have been a random target, the suspects had specifically targeted that address. He told the jury Trevor was in “the wrong place at the wrong time” and that it was a planned and deliberate attack on an innocent young man.

The brothers have been in custody since their arrest and will return to court in January for sentencing hearing.

— With files from Catherine McDonald.

Trevor Seraphine, 17, was killed in 2015. Toronto Police Service