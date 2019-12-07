Christmas campaigns kick off at Calgary Humane Society

Send this page to someone via email

The Calgary Humane Society launched the Christmas season on Saturday, raising awareness of homeless animals through coinciding campaigns.

The annual Christmas for the Animals party gave community members the chance to meet shelter residents.

The CHS also kicked off the Stuff-A-Pooch-Pad campaign, which runs from Dec. 7 to 19; the goal is to fill a pad from floor to ceiling with things animals need.

“Then on Christmas day, our staff and volunteers come in and they actually distribute the treats and the presents to the animals so they can also have a wonderful Christmas too,” said Jessica Bohrson, CHS communications manager.

Donations for pets poured in at the Calgary Humane Society on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019. Global News

In addition to receiving donations of food, toys and medical supplies, the CHS is hoping that these Christmas events inspire potential pet owners to adopt.

“Our main goal is to get as many animals home for the holidays as possible,” Bohrson said, before planting a kiss on the 10-year-old chihuahua in her arms.

The CHS is also slashing adoption fees by 50 per cent — excluding kittens, puppies and some exotic birds — for a campaign called Home for the Holidays, which runs Dec. 7 to 31.