Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Moe, longtime resident at Calgary animal shelter, put down due to health issues

By Heide Pearson Global News
Posted October 18, 2019 8:29 pm
One of the Calgary Humane Society's longest-term residents, Moe the dog, has been put down due to health issues.
One of the Calgary Humane Society's longest-term residents, Moe the dog, has been put down due to health issues. Global News

One of the Calgary Humane Society’s longest-term residents was euthanized last month after the shelter said the dog was battling health issues.

Moe was adopted out in July after spending 124 days at the shelter, making him the second-longest animal who had stayed at the shelter. The video share of his adoption was widely shared and loved on social media.

Calgary Humane Society Pet of the Week: Moe
Calgary Humane Society Pet of the Week: Moe

Just a short while later, Moe was returned to the shelter. The Humane Society said at the time Moe simply wasn’t a fit with the family that took him home, adding no one was to blame.

On Friday, Global News confirmed that after Moe was returned to the shelter, they decided to do some additional medical diagnostics to be sure they had the most up-to-date information on the dog.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Longtime resident dog finally adopted from Calgary Humane Society returned back to the shelter

“Unfortunately the results of those tests showed that Moe had a rapidly deteriorating medical condition, and the difficult decision to humanely euthanize him to end his pain and suffering was made,” the Humane Society said.

“We so appreciate all the love and support that the community showed Moe during his journey, from the volunteers to the staff and everyone else who played an important role in his life with us.”

 

Related News
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
Calgary Humane SocietyCalgary dogMoe returned to sheltercalgary animalCalgary Humane Society MoeCalgary Humane Society Moe put downlong time shelter dogMoe dog CalgaryMoe put down
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.