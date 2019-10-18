Moe, longtime resident at Calgary animal shelter, put down due to health issues

One of the Calgary Humane Society’s longest-term residents was euthanized last month after the shelter said the dog was battling health issues.

Moe was adopted out in July after spending 124 days at the shelter, making him the second-longest animal who had stayed at the shelter. The video share of his adoption was widely shared and loved on social media.

4:36 Calgary Humane Society Pet of the Week: Moe Calgary Humane Society Pet of the Week: Moe

Just a short while later, Moe was returned to the shelter. The Humane Society said at the time Moe simply wasn’t a fit with the family that took him home, adding no one was to blame.

On Friday, Global News confirmed that after Moe was returned to the shelter, they decided to do some additional medical diagnostics to be sure they had the most up-to-date information on the dog.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Longtime resident dog finally adopted from Calgary Humane Society returned back to the shelter

“Unfortunately the results of those tests showed that Moe had a rapidly deteriorating medical condition, and the difficult decision to humanely euthanize him to end his pain and suffering was made,” the Humane Society said.

“We so appreciate all the love and support that the community showed Moe during his journey, from the volunteers to the staff and everyone else who played an important role in his life with us.”