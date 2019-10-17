Animal adoptions at Calgary Animal Services half price this weekend

Send this page to someone via email

If you have been looking for the right time to adopt a furry friend from Calgary Animal Services, this weekend may be it.

The City of Calgary is holding a three-day event from Friday to Sunday, offering half price on animals for adoption.

The city said the event is spurred by the large number of animals at the shelter — particularly cats — needing forever homes.

Prices to adopt a cat will be reduced to $81.50, while a dog will cost $108.50.

All cats and dogs have been spayed or neutered, vaccinated and microchipped, according to a news release.

Owners will also receive a free animal licence for six-months, a six-week trial of pet insurance, food, and records of the animals behaviour and medical history during the animal’s time in the shelter.

The shelter said potential owners should consider the requirements and added costs when adopting an animal.

Some things to consider:

the animal’s age and predicted lifespan-exercise requirements

the animal’s fully mature size

how much it will cost for veterinary care

what type of habitat the pet needs to be healthy and whether pets are allowed in your residence

All pet owners are required by law to license their cats and dogs, according to the city. The city said because of this bylaw, Calgary has the highest return-to-owner rate in North America.

If an animal is not claimed by its owner, the city said it begins the process to determine the animal’s adoptability.

If you have found a stray cat or dog, you are asked to call 311. You can also take the stray to a vet clinic which will call the city for impounding.

If you have lost your pet, call 311 to file a lost report. Photos of all found animals are also posted on the animal services website.

People interested can visit Calgary Animal Services at 2201 Portland Street S.E this weekend between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.