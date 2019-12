Send this page to someone via email

A man was killed after a single-vehicle crash north of Calgary on Saturday, according to EMS.

Emergency crews responded to the collision at Big Hill Springs Road at Range Road 25 after 8:30 a.m.

An SUV could be seen lying on its side with front-end damage in a snow-covered valley, beyond a twisted guard rail.

EMS said the man died at the scene.

