Icy conditions close Highway 1 between Headingley and Portage La Prairie

Slick winter roads closed Highway 1 between Headingley and Portage La Prairie Saturday afternoon, the province said.

Much of southeastern Manitoba is under a freezing rain warning — stretching from Winnipeg and the surrounding area to the Whiteshell.

Environment Canada also warns eastbound travelers to expect freezing rain east along the Trans-Canada Highway. The weather agency said the region will see one-to-two hours of freezing rain mixed with snow.

Freezing rain warnings were issued to nearly a dozen rural municipalities including Ritchot, Tache, Ste. Anne, Woodlands, Rockwood, Rosser, St. Laurent, St. Andrews and West St. Paul.