Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Traffic

Icy conditions close Highway 1 between Headingley and Portage La Prairie

By Global News
Posted December 7, 2019 3:14 pm
Manitoba highways dealing with blowing snow.
Manitoba highways dealing with blowing snow. File Photo / Global News

Slick winter roads closed Highway 1 between Headingley and Portage La Prairie Saturday afternoon, the province said.

Much of southeastern Manitoba is under a freezing rain warning — stretching from Winnipeg and the surrounding area to the Whiteshell.

Environment Canada also warns eastbound travelers to expect freezing rain east along the Trans-Canada Highway. The weather agency said the region will see one-to-two hours of freezing rain mixed with snow.

READ MORE: Teen driver in critical condition after crash with school bus on highway near Otterburne, Man.

Freezing rain warnings were issued to nearly a dozen rural municipalities including Ritchot, Tache, Ste. Anne, Woodlands, Rockwood, Rosser, St. Laurent, St. Andrews and West St. Paul.

Environment Canada said an ice buildup of 0.5 to 2 mm could occur Saturday.
A look at what drives road condition reports in Manitoba
A look at what drives road condition reports in Manitoba
Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
winnipegWinter Drivingroad closureRoad ConditionsPortage la Prairiehighway closurehighway closedManitoba highwaysManitoba HighwayheadingleyWinter Road ConditionsHighway conditionsmanitoba drivers
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.