Icy conditions close Highway 1 between Headingley and Portage La Prairie

Slick winter roads closed Highway 1 between Headingley and Portage La Prairie Saturday afternoon, the province said.
Much of southeastern Manitoba is under a freezing rain warning — stretching from Winnipeg and the surrounding area to the Whiteshell.
Environment Canada also warns eastbound travelers to expect freezing rain east along the Trans-Canada Highway. The weather agency said the region will see one-to-two hours of freezing rain mixed with snow.
READ MORE: Teen driver in critical condition after crash with school bus on highway near Otterburne, Man.
Freezing rain warnings were issued to nearly a dozen rural municipalities including Ritchot, Tache, Ste. Anne, Woodlands, Rockwood, Rosser, St. Laurent, St. Andrews and West St. Paul.
COMMENTS