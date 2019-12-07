Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Several arrested, including 2 minors, after shots fired at Surrey home

By Sean Boynton Global News
Posted December 7, 2019 1:37 pm
Police on scene at a shots fired incident in Surrey on Dec. 7, 2019.
Police on scene at a shots fired incident in Surrey on Dec. 7, 2019. Global News

At least six people were arrested, including two minors, after shots were fired at a Surrey home early Saturday morning.

Surrey RCMP descended on a home in the 10800-block of 139A Street shortly before 5 a.m., where they found evidence of gunfire.

The investigation quickly led officers to a second home of interest on 139A Street, where the arrests took place.

READ MORE: Surrey RCMP investigate reported gunfire in Whalley

“All parties were cooperative, eventually leaving the home on their own accord and taken into custody,” Insp. Manly Burleigh said at the scene.

No one was injured in the shooting or during the arrests, and no weapons were found in the second home, Burleigh added.

“It’s unfortunate, but we’re glad it came to safe resolution for everybody,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

Delta police assisted RCMP in the operation, which saw multiple officers surround both homes.

READ MORE: 1 dead, another in serious condition after Surrey shooting, RCMP say

The investigation is ongoing. Burleigh wouldn’t speak to a possible motive for the shooting.

Traffic has been closed on 139A Street between 108 and 109 avenues, where police expect to remain for several hours.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information helpful to the investigation is asked to contact Surrey RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

One dead and one injured in Surrey shooting
One dead and one injured in Surrey shooting
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeShootingSurreySurrey RCMPShots firedSurrey crimeArrestsSurrey shootingSurrey policeDelta policeSurrey shots firedShots fired SurreyShooting Surrey
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.