White House won’t take part in next impeachment hearing: Trump administration official

Kellyanne Conway suggests Trump calling House Democrats ‘bluff’ in asking for ‘fast’ impeachment

In the letter, Cipollone accuses House Democrats leading the inquiry of wasting America’s time “with this charade” and charges that adopting articles of impeachment against U.S. President Donald Trump would amount to a “reckless abuse of power.” 1:47 Kellyanne Conway suggests Trump calling House Democrats ‘bluff’ in asking for ‘fast’ impeachment “Whatever course you choose, as the President has recently stated: ‘if you are going to impeach me, do it now, fast, so we can have a fair trial in the Senate, and so that our country can get back to business,’” Cipollone wrote, citing a tweet from Trump this week.The decision comes one day after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced she had instructed the committee chairmen leading the inquiry into Trump’s dealings with Ukraine to move forward with drafting articles of impeachment.Trump is accused of abusing his power and compromising national security by pushing the president of Ukraine to investigate his Democratic political rivals as his administration was withholding crucial security aid to the country.Nadler said the House was disappointed by Trump’s decision, given the complaints by the president and his allies that the process has been unfair.

READ MORE: ‘Don’t mess with me’: Pelosi scolds reporter for asking if she ‘hates’ Trump

Biden uses Trudeau video in new anti-Trump campaign ad

“If the president has no good response to the allegations, then he would not want to appear before the committee,” Nadler said in a written statement. “Having declined this opportunity, he cannot claim that the process is unfair. The president’s failure will not prevent us from carrying out our solemn constitutional duty.”Pelosi said earlier Friday, when questioned about the possibility that the White House would decline to participate, that this was the opportunity for the president to “show innocence.“But they have a consciousness of guilt, and that’s why they may not show up,” she told reporters. 1:02 Biden uses Trudeau video in new anti-Trump campaign ad

READ MORE: Here’s what’s next in the House on Donald Trump impeachment articles

Legal experts: Trump committed impeachable offences