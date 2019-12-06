White House won’t take part in next impeachment hearing: Trump administration official

Send this page to someone via email

The White House will not participate in the House Judiciary Committee’s next impeachment hearing, a senior Trump administration official said Friday in another sign the U.S. president has accepted that he is likely to be impeached by the House.

The decision came in a letter from White House counsel Pat Cipollone ahead of a Friday evening deadline set by the Democratic chairman of the Judiciary Committee, Rep. Jerrold Nadler of New York.

The two-paragraph letter did not expressly state the White House’s refusal to participate. But a senior administration official told The Associated Press after the two-paragraph letter was released that that was the point it was intended to communicate.

