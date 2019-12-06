White House won’t take part in next impeachment hearing: Trump administration official

The White House will not participate in the House Judiciary Committee’s next impeachment hearing, a senior Trump administration official said Friday in another sign the U.S. president has accepted that he is likely to be impeached by the House.
The decision came in a letter from White House counsel Pat Cipollone ahead of a Friday evening deadline set by the Democratic chairman of the Judiciary Committee, Rep. Jerrold Nadler of New York.
The two-paragraph letter did not expressly state the White House’s refusal to participate. But a senior administration official told The Associated Press after the two-paragraph letter was released that that was the point it was intended to communicate.
READ MORE: ‘Don’t mess with me’: Pelosi scolds reporter for asking if she ‘hates’ Trump“If the president has no good response to the allegations, then he would not want to appear before the committee,” Nadler said in a written statement. “Having declined this opportunity, he cannot claim that the process is unfair. The president’s failure will not prevent us from carrying out our solemn constitutional duty.”Pelosi said earlier Friday, when questioned about the possibility that the White House would decline to participate, that this was the opportunity for the president to “show innocence.“But they have a consciousness of guilt, and that’s why they may not show up,” she told reporters.
READ MORE: Here’s what’s next in the House on Donald Trump impeachment articlesThe White House had faced a Friday evening deadline to inform the House Judiciary Committee whether it intended to have legal representation at a hearing scheduled for Monday that will focus on the recently released House Intelligence Committee report outlining its findings against Trump.The White House also declined to attend the Judiciary Committee’s first hearing, held Wednesday, that featured legal experts outlining the history of impeachment and its constitutional role.Trump and his aides have made clear that they now see his impeachment in the House as inevitable and have shifted their focus to the Senate, where Trump allies remain confident Democrats will not have the votes to convict and remove him from office.
