Charges pending after man threatened bus driver with a broken beer bottle: RCMP

A man is in custody and charges are pending after a bus driver was reportedly threatened with a broken beer bottle and forced to change the planned route.

RCMP were called by the Edmonton Police Service around 12:25 a.m. on Friday after the EPS was alerted that a bus driver was being threatened by a man brandishing a broken beer bottle. Police were told the man was not allowing the bus to stop as scheduled.

The bus left Fort McMurray and was headed for Edmonton, but the suspect told the driver to change routes before entering the city limits. Instead, the man told the driver to go north on 97 Street towards Gibbons.

Morinville RCMP were able to find the bus on Highway 28 and several police vehicles “became engaged,” according to an RCMP news release.

Units from Fort Saskatchewan and Redwater RCMP were also alerted and responded.

The bus eventually turned on to Highway 891 toward Bruderheim. At that point, the RCMP Emergency Response Team was activated and an ERT crisis negotiator was able to get on the phone with the suspect and convinced him to get off the bus.

At about 1:50 a.m., the bus pulled over in the Smoky Lake RCMP jurisdiction and the man was taken into custody without incident. According to RCMP, the bus was never driven in a manner that would have put other traffic in danger.

“The safety of the passengers was the primary concern of the bus driver,” Sgt. Shayne Courtorielle, acting detachment commander of the Morinville RCMP, said.

“The driver needs to be commended for his ability to remain calm. His actions contributed to the safe outcome of this incident.” Tweet This

After the man was arrested, the bus was sent to Fort Saskatchewan where police took statements and conducted interviews with the bus driver and nine passengers.

The man is in custody at the Morinville RCMP detachment. The investigation is ongoing and charges are pending.

A police spokesperson described the type of bus as a “public motor coach.”

