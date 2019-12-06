$13K worth of fentanyl seized in Kingston arrest

Send this page to someone via email

Police have charged a Kingston man and seized a large amount of fentanyl that was allegedly found on his person during the arrest.

According to a police news release, on Nov. 14, a bag containing a laptop and a powdery blue substance which turned out to be fentanyl was turned into police.

Kingston police determined that the laptop belonged to the accused, who had been previously investigated and arrested for similar drug offences.

On Nov. 28, Kingston police began an investigation into the accused, and just before 2 p.m., officers noticed him leaving his downtown home on his bicycle. He was stopped and arrested.

While searching the man, police say they found four cell phones, over $2,000 in cash, small baggies — often used for illicit drugs — and what police believed to be fentanyl.

In total, police say they seized 37 grams of fentanyl with a street value of $13,000.

The 33-year-old Kingston man was charged with drug possession and trafficking offences and three counts of breach of undertaking.