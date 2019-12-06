Menu

Crime

$13K worth of fentanyl seized in Kingston arrest

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted December 6, 2019 3:33 pm
Kingston police say they found a large quantity of fentanyl, four cellphones and $2,000 in cash on the man's person.
Kingston police say they found a large quantity of fentanyl, four cellphones and $2,000 in cash on the man's person. Global Kingston

Police have charged a Kingston man and seized a large amount of fentanyl that was allegedly found on his person during the arrest.

According to a police news release, on Nov. 14, a bag containing a laptop and a powdery blue substance which turned out to be fentanyl was turned into police.

Kingston police determined that the laptop belonged to the accused, who had been previously investigated and arrested for similar drug offences.

READ MORE: Fentanyl found on wanted Peterborough man during arrest: police

On Nov. 28, Kingston police began an investigation into the accused, and just before 2 p.m., officers noticed him leaving his downtown home on his bicycle. He was stopped and arrested.

While searching the man, police say they found four cell phones, over $2,000 in cash, small baggies — often used for illicit drugs — and what police believed to be fentanyl.

Story continues below advertisement

In total, police say they seized 37 grams of fentanyl with a street value of $13,000.

The 33-year-old Kingston man was charged with drug possession and trafficking offences and three counts of breach of undertaking.

