2nd teachers strike won’t target Waterloo schools

Send this page to someone via email

Parents in Waterloo Region can breathe a sigh of relief as schools in the area will not be impacted by a second one-day strike by the Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation (OSSTF).

The group walked off the job on Wednesday which forced all public schools in the area to be closed.

READ MORE: 2nd strike planned for some Ontario public high school teachers on Wednesday, union says

The OSSTF represents high school teachers in Waterloo Region as well as support workers at elementary schools in the area.

It announced a second round of strikes at select locations across the province on Friday.

The Waterloo Region District School Board (WRDSB) is not one of those that will be affected.

LABOUR UPDATE: #WRDSB was not included in the latest #OSSTF job action announcement. Our school day for all our elementary and secondary students will go on as normal on Wednesday, December 11. As always, we will share information as it comes available. Thanks for your patience. pic.twitter.com/Da57me57Yj — Waterloo Region DSB (@wrdsb) December 6, 2019

Story continues below advertisement

“Our school day for all our elementary and secondary students will go on as normal on Wednesday, Dec. 11,” the WRDSB noted on Twitter.

READ MORE: Ontario high school teachers plan further job action next week, sources say

Toronto public schools are among the nine boards which will be affected if a settlement is not reached.

The OSSTF says the following school boards will be targeted if a deal is not reached before next Wednesday:

• Toronto District School Board

• Brant Haldimand Norfolk Catholic District School Board

• Grand Erie District School Board

• Hastings and Prince Edward District School Board

• Near North District School Board

• Rainy River District School Board

• Simcoe County District School Board

• Simcoe Muskoka Catholic District School Board

• Trillium Lakelands District School Board