Peterborough man claims $100,000 on scratch ticket: OLG

A Peterborough retiree has several plans for the $100,000 he pocketed from an OLG’s Instant Crossword Tripler winning ticket.

According to the OLG, Wayne Dulmage, 71, claimed the top prize on the ticket (Game #2093) which he purchased at Foodtown on Main Street in Coe Hill.

“I checked my ticket three times to be sure that I won,” Dulmage said while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up his cheque.

“I couldn’t believe it!” Tweet This

The retiree says he plans to use his windfall to pay some bills, fix his car and purchase a new trailer.

“This win provides more security,” he said. “I am quite happy!”

The OLG says Instant Crossword Tripler is available for $5 a play and the top prize is $100,000. Odds of winning any prize are 1 in 3.61.

