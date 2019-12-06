Menu

Crime

Police searching for 2 suspects following reported distraction theft in Barrie

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted December 6, 2019 2:52 pm
Updated December 6, 2019 3:07 pm
The male suspect is described to be about 35 years old, five-foot-eight in height, with black hair, police say, while the female suspect is described to be about 30 years old, five-foot-six in height, with black hair.
Handout

Barrie police are searching for two suspects following a reported distraction theft that took place at the Centra Food Market on Bayfield Street on Nov. 16.

According to officers, the male suspect asked to exchange $20 bills after telling the cashier that he collects Canadian money and was interested in their serial numbers.

The cashier handed over a quantity of bills, police say. The suspects were then able to distract the cashier and other customers in line, which allowed the male suspect to leave the store with 19 $20 bills — or $380.

The male suspect is described to be about 35 years old, five-foot-eight in height, with black hair, police say, while the female suspect is described to be about 30 years old, five-foot-six in height, with black hair.

Officers say anyone with information can contact Const. Lainey of the Barrie Police Service at 705-725-7025, ext. 2760, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

