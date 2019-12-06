4 Londoners charged after police seize nearly $60k in cocaine

Police have charged four Londoners ranging in age from 16 to 36 in connection with search warrants executed on Thursday at residences in the city’s south end.
Members of the guns and drugs section executed warrants at residences on Hummingbird Crescent and Wonderland Road South and seized the following:
- 571 grams of cocaine valued at $57,100
- 12 grams of crack cocaine valued at $1,200
- 14 six milligram hydromorphone pills valued at $170
- roughly $10,000 in cash
- 2014 BMW automobile
- digital scale with cocaine residue
- cellular phones
Police have laid a total of 11 counts against four people, all relating to possession for the purpose of trafficking.
