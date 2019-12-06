4 Londoners charged after police seize nearly $60k in cocaine

Send this page to someone via email

Police have charged four Londoners ranging in age from 16 to 36 in connection with search warrants executed on Thursday at residences in the city’s south end.

READ MORE: 50 bricks of suspected cocaine seized at Sarnia border crossing

Members of the guns and drugs section executed warrants at residences on Hummingbird Crescent and Wonderland Road South and seized the following:

571 grams of cocaine valued at $57,100

12 grams of crack cocaine valued at $1,200

14 six milligram hydromorphone pills valued at $170

roughly $10,000 in cash

2014 BMW automobile

digital scale with cocaine residue

cellular phones

Police have laid a total of 11 counts against four people, all relating to possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Story continues below advertisement