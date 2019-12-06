Head-on crash closes Trans-Canada Highway east of Revelstoke, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

A head-on crash involving two semis east of Revelstoke, B.C., has closed a section of the Trans-Canada Highway.

The crash, happened at approximately at 4:30 a.m., about 40 kilometres east of Revelstoke, at Canyon Hot Springs.

The highway is closed in both directions, though Drive BC is reporting an estimated reopening time of 2 p.m. PT.

REMINDER -CLOSED – #BCHwy1 – Vehicle incident at Albert Canyon Rd has the highway closed in both directions. Crews are on scene. Assessment in progress. Detour not available. More info here: https://t.co/sQRd9o80am#RevelstokeBC #GoldenBC — Drive BC (@DriveBC) December 6, 2019

Story continues below advertisement

“Police arrived on scene and located two commercial tractor trailers which had collided head-on, with both drivers being pinned inside the vehicles,” RCMP Sgt. Kurt Grabinsky said in an email.

“Both required extrication by the Revelstoke Fire Rescue Service as well as transportation to the Queen Victoria Hospital in Revelstoke by BC Ambulance Service. Both drivers have potentially life-threatening injuries.”

A webcam photo showing a lineup of vehicles at Albert Canyon along the Trans-Canada Highway east of Revelstoke on Friday morning. DriveBC

On Thursday, Environment Canada issued a weather warning for the region, forecasting that 15 to 25 centimetres of snow could fall by Friday afternoon.

Police say the highway will be closed until the RCMP’s collision analyst conducts the investigation and the semis can be removed.

1:36 RCMP caution drivers after serious crash near Bassano, Alta., on Highway 1 RCMP caution drivers after serious crash near Bassano, Alta., on Highway 1

Police are also reminding drivers “that roadways are constructed for safe driving at or below the posted speed limit. Driving to road conditions means travelling at a rate which ensures the ability to safely maintain your lane and stay on the road.”

Story continues below advertisement

They added “all drivers are encouraged to slow down: drive the speed limit, (or the recommended or variable speed limits), and do their part to ensure that everyone gets to their destination safely.”

1:17 Nova Scotia man dead after crash involving up to 40 vehicles shut down Hwy. 401 near Kingston Nova Scotia man dead after crash involving up to 40 vehicles shut down Hwy. 401 near Kingston