Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Trans-Canada Highway

Head-on crash closes Trans-Canada Highway east of Revelstoke, B.C.

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted December 6, 2019 1:03 pm
Updated December 6, 2019 1:37 pm
A head-on collision involving two semis has closed the Trans-Canada Highway east of Revelstoke. DriveBC is reporting that the highway could be reopened this afternoon at 2 p.m.
A head-on collision involving two semis has closed the Trans-Canada Highway east of Revelstoke. DriveBC is reporting that the highway could be reopened this afternoon at 2 p.m. LinehaulDisptch

A head-on crash involving two semis east of Revelstoke, B.C., has closed a section of the Trans-Canada Highway.

The crash, happened at approximately at 4:30 a.m., about 40 kilometres east of Revelstoke, at Canyon Hot Springs.

The highway is closed in both directions, though Drive BC is reporting an estimated reopening time of 2 p.m. PT.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Environment Canada issues snowfall warning for Trans-Canada Highway near Revelstoke

“Police arrived on scene and located two commercial tractor trailers which had collided head-on, with both drivers being pinned inside the vehicles,” RCMP Sgt. Kurt Grabinsky said in an email.

“Both required extrication by the Revelstoke Fire Rescue Service as well as transportation to the Queen Victoria Hospital in Revelstoke by BC Ambulance Service. Both drivers have potentially life-threatening injuries.”

A webcam photo showing a lineup of vehicles at Albert Canyon along the Trans-Canada Highway east of Revelstoke on Friday morning.
A webcam photo showing a lineup of vehicles at Albert Canyon along the Trans-Canada Highway east of Revelstoke on Friday morning. DriveBC

On Thursday, Environment Canada issued a weather warning for the region, forecasting that 15 to 25 centimetres of snow could fall by Friday afternoon.

Police say the highway will be closed until the RCMP’s collision analyst conducts the investigation and the semis can be removed.

RCMP caution drivers after serious crash near Bassano, Alta., on Highway 1
RCMP caution drivers after serious crash near Bassano, Alta., on Highway 1

Police are also reminding drivers “that roadways are constructed for safe driving at or below the posted speed limit. Driving to road conditions means travelling at a rate which ensures the ability to safely maintain your lane and stay on the road.”

Story continues below advertisement

They added “all drivers are encouraged to slow down: drive the speed limit, (or the recommended or variable speed limits), and do their part to ensure that everyone gets to their destination safely.”

Nova Scotia man dead after crash involving up to 40 vehicles shut down Hwy. 401 near Kingston
Nova Scotia man dead after crash involving up to 40 vehicles shut down Hwy. 401 near Kingston
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
WeatherHighway 1Trans-Canada HighwayHighwayRevelstokehighway closureHighway crashHead On CrashboundaryColumbiaTrans Canada Highway closedTrans-Canada highway traffic
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.