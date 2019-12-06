Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Environment

Ottawa approves Alberta’s carbon tax on big industrial emitters

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 6, 2019 10:57 am
Premiers note problem of jurisdictional rights of imposing carbon tax
WATCH: Premiers discuss implementing a carbon tax

OTTAWA — The federal government is giving the Alberta government a passing grade for its industrial carbon tax.

Environment Minister Jonathan Wilkinson says today his department agrees Alberta’s planned $30-a-tonne carbon price on emissions from big industry meets federal requirements.

READ MORE: Decision on raising carbon price won’t be made for at least 2 years

However the climate battles between Ottawa and Edmonton will continue because on Jan. 1 the federal government will still start applying its carbon tax on the purchase in Alberta of fuels like gasoline, natural gas, and propane.

Alberta used to have a consumer carbon tax on fuel but Premier Jason Kenney and the newly elected United Conservative Party cancelled it earlier this year.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 The Canadian Press
Climate ChangeCarbon TaxTrudeau GovernmentCarbon PricingAlberta carbon taxCanada carbon taxJason Kenney UCPJason Kenney Carbon Tax
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.