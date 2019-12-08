From math teacher to meth user: How one Winnipeg addict fell prey and turned his life around

In the third of a three-story series on the human toll of crime in Winnipeg, a former math teacher says he became addicted at the age of 51, and it destroyed five years of his life.

When the headlines hit the airwaves about another meth-induced crime in Winnipeg, the image in most people’s minds is that of someone hopelessly addicted, already dealing with numerous problems and living on the streets.

But how about a 51-year-old high school math teacher?

“So the perception that everybody who is using meth are intensive users and are experiencing psychoses and things like this. This is incorrect,” says Jobb Arnold, a conflict resolution professor at Menno Simons University.

“These are our relatives who are engaging in these practices. These are people who, you know, are our friends, family, community members.”

Mario Chaput knows he is the furthest thing from the meth user stereotype, yet he fell to meth addiction for five years at the age of 51.

“I even find that’s odd. Who starts an addiction at 51? But my home life was getting worse,” says the now 57-year-old Chaput, a former microbiologist who became a high-school math and science teacher.

Chaput was under great strain, looking after his wife who was suffering from Multiple Sclerosis. He tried meth once, he says, and it helped. It became a weekly need. Then, a daily need as the pressure forced him to take a leave of absence from work. His marriage broke up.

He stopped his hobbies. He stopped painting. He stopped caring.

“It’s amazing how it takes over your life … I couldn’t even, like, read the mail. I couldn’t make a phone call. It would take me three or four days to make a simple phone call to just either cancel the cable or make an inquiry on my phone bill or something.”

Using meth to help his loneliness only made things worse, as his two adult children grew further apart from him, says Chaput.

“I never told anybody. Only the people I was using with, they knew I was using, but no one else knew. And once they started to know and basically that was last April 2018, where it’s kind of things started to crumble.“

Car crash to recovery

Chaput says in June of last year, he ran a stop sign and crashed his car while he was under the influence, and was taken to hospital. He doesn’t remember much about what happened.

He tried to detox several times but kept failing. Chaput says he always blamed the addictions programs for failing, rather than himself. And then finally, in October of last year, he decided enough was enough.

After 28 days of detox, he then landed at the Addictions Foundation of Manitoba with a bed. When he left AFM, he found Morberg House, a 12-bed transitional home for men overcoming homelessness, addiction, and mental health challenges. With each successive move, he was given more responsibility to take care of himself.

At this point, he was broke, had lost his apartment and damaged relationships with people he cared about, he says.

Determined, he started to deal with his problems. Because he was a teacher and had a pension, he started paying his bills that were in arrears. He did his taxes. He started taking care of his health again. Step by step, he dealt with what needed to be dealing with, he says.

Morberg House was there every step of the way to help, he says, and he’s still working on putting his life back together.

New documentary

Now, Chaput is the focus of a new documentary produced by a Manitoba paramedic, shining the light on people like him – the lesser-known, but more common meth user.

“I didn’t want it to demonize anybody,” says Rodney Bodner, the paramedic behind the documentary.

“I wanted to show the humanity behind this, that these are real people with real problems. It’s a rare instance where no people are being portrayed as very violent. It does happen. But for the most part, people that are using methamphetamines are not unlawful. They just have a lot of mental health issues, maybe poverty-driven issues or trauma.”

The documentary, called Methamphetamines: Community Under Siege, comes to Amazon Prime in January 2020.

