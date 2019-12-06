Menu

Canada

Supreme Court to rule on cleanup of mercury-contaminated Grassy Narrows site

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 6, 2019 7:41 am
Grassy Narrows chief calls for end to delays on building health centre to deal with mercury poisoning effects
WATCH: Grassy Narrows chief calls for end to delays on building health centre to deal with mercury poisoning effects

The Supreme Court of Canada is expected to bring clarity today to the question of who should pay for cleaning up a mercury-contaminated site near Ontario’s Grassy Narrows First Nation.

Eight years ago, the Ontario government ordered Weyerhaeuser Co. and Resolute Forest Products to do remedial work on the former pulp-and-paper mill site in Dryden, Ont., where about 9,000 kilograms of toxic effluent was dumped in the English-Wabigoon River system in the 1960s.

READ MORE: Grassy Narrows chief urges Ottawa to get down to business on mercury care centre

The two companies claim that an indemnity granted in 1985 to the company that owned the facility at the time applies to them as well, something the province disputes.

An Ontario judge ruled in favour of the companies in 2016, saying the language of the indemnity should cover the two subsequent owners as well, but the decision was largely overturned on appeal.

Grassy Narrows elder: ‘When you have mercury you have it for life’
Grassy Narrows elder: ‘When you have mercury you have it for life’

The mercury contamination has caused health problems for some members of the First Nation.

Ontario’s former Liberal government committed $85 million to clean up the river system, while the federal government has promised to fund a treatment centre for those affected by mercury poisoning.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
First NationsIndigenousSupreme Court Of CanadaIndigenous PeoplesGrassy NarrowsMercuryGrassy Narrows First NationMercury ContaminationGrassy Narrows mercuryGrassy Narrows court
