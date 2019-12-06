Menu

Snow hits Toronto bringing messy, slow Friday morning commute

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted December 6, 2019 6:00 am
Updated December 6, 2019 6:19 am
Snow falling in Toronto early Friday morning.
Snow falling in Toronto early Friday morning. Robbie Ford / Global News

A messy and slow morning commute is in store for Toronto as snow has already fallen with the bulk of it expected to drop during the morning hours.

“The snowfall rates of one or two centimetres per hour during the heart of the morning rush is the big problem,” Global News Chief Meteorologist Anthony Farnell said.

Farnell said five to 10 centimetres of snow could fall, with areas just north of downtown Toronto seeing the highest amounts.

“This is a fast-moving Alberta clipper and while amounts won’t be extreme, the timing is very bad for anyone that needs to commute in the GTA.”

READ MORE: Fast-moving storm to hit Greater Toronto Area Friday morning

Environment Canada has issued a Winter Weather Travel Advisory for the city this morning.

“The morning commute will be impacted due to accumulating snow on untreated surfaces. Motorists should allow extra time to reach their destination,” the statement reads.

Environment Canada is forecasting a high of 0 C for Friday.

The City of Toronto said salting operations started at around 4:30 a.m. and will continue throughout the morning rush hour.

“Be patient, slow down and everyone will get to where they are going,” the city’s winter operations team warned.

City of Toronto’s 433 Eastern Avenue salt yard.
City of Toronto’s 433 Eastern Avenue salt yard. Robbie Ford / Global News

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said as of 6 a.m. there was “amazingly, very few crashes on the go,” citing only two reported collisions so far along GTA highways. However, Schmidt expects that number to “likely change” as more drivers get going on the roads this morning.

