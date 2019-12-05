Fast-moving storm to hit Greater Toronto Area Friday morning

Send this page to someone via email

If you’re travelling throughout the Greater Toronto Area Friday morning, make sure you leave plenty of extra time in your commute as a snow storm is set to hit the region.

“Snow will begin before most of us wake up in the morning and continue until just before noon,” Global News Chief Meteorologist Anthony Farnell warned.

“This is a fast-moving Alberta clipper and while amounts won’t be extreme, the timing is very bad for anyone that needs to commute in the GTA.”

READ MORE: Toronto weather forecast and current conditions

Farnell said five to 10 centimetres of snow could fall and areas just north of downtown Toronto should see the highest amounts.

“The snowfall rates of one or two centimetres per hour during the heart of the morning rush is the big problem,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

“Plows and salt trucks will get trapped in the traffic just like the rest of us, so expect snow covered and slick roads until at least noon Friday.”

1:45 Winter weather forecast 2019: What Toronto and Ontarians can expect this season Winter weather forecast 2019: What Toronto and Ontarians can expect this season

However, Farnell said the system won’t bring strong winds so there will be limited blowing snow.

He said weather conditions should improve in the afternoon and all of the snow will likely melt by early next week.

The forecast high for Friday is 0 C, according to Environment Canada.

Developments on the storm will be posted on GlobalNews.ca throughout the day on Friday.