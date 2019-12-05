Menu

Canada

Candy Cane Lane set to light up for its 7th season, city develops traffic plan

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted December 5, 2019 6:07 pm
Updated December 5, 2019 6:08 pm
A traffic plan for Champ Crescent, home of Regina's Canady Cane Lane, has been developed by the City of Regina. File / Global News

Candy Cane Lane is set to light up for its seventh season on Friday.

The annual Holiday Light Festival held by the Normanview Residents Group (NRG) attracts a high number of visitors.

“It’s to get people into the spirit of Christmas, the act of giving and joy of the season, whatever that may mean to people,” said Brian Runge, organizer.

The City of Regina has developed traffic plan for those visiting Candy Cane Lane on Champ Crescent.

READ MORE: Parking woes cloud Regina Candy Cane Lane Christmas cheer

New traffic restrictions will be in effect from Dec. 6 – Dec. 23 between 6:30 p.m. – 9 p.m.

  • A temporary one-way street – drivers should access the crescent from the east at Seventh Avenue North.
  • No visitor parking on Champ Crescent – residents will have parking permits.
  • A disability drop-off zone near the event location.
  • A loading zone at the front of the property hosting the event.
  • A signed pedestrian crosswalk will be installed at Seventh Avenue North.
Story continues below advertisement
Candy Cane Lane: from 1968 to modern day
The city is reminding drivers to watch for signs and pedestrians and to use caution taking in the sights of Candy Cane Lane.

ChristmasTrafficCity of ReginaPedestrian SafetyCityCandy Cane LaneChristmas DisplayLIGHT SHOWTraffic PlanChamp CrescentNormanview Residents
