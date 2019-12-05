Candy Cane Lane set to light up for its 7th season, city develops traffic plan

Send this page to someone via email

Candy Cane Lane is set to light up for its seventh season on Friday.

The annual Holiday Light Festival held by the Normanview Residents Group (NRG) attracts a high number of visitors.

“It’s to get people into the spirit of Christmas, the act of giving and joy of the season, whatever that may mean to people,” said Brian Runge, organizer.

The City of Regina has developed traffic plan for those visiting Candy Cane Lane on Champ Crescent.

New traffic restrictions will be in effect from Dec. 6 – Dec. 23 between 6:30 p.m. – 9 p.m.

A temporary one-way street – drivers should access the crescent from the east at Seventh Avenue North.

No visitor parking on Champ Crescent – residents will have parking permits.

A disability drop-off zone near the event location.

A loading zone at the front of the property hosting the event.

A signed pedestrian crosswalk will be installed at Seventh Avenue North.

1:08 Candy Cane Lane: from 1968 to modern day Candy Cane Lane: from 1968 to modern day

The city is reminding drivers to watch for signs and pedestrians and to use caution taking in the sights of Candy Cane Lane.