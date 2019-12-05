B.C. warns of holiday party bus crackdown amid tougher new rules

Send this page to someone via email

With the holiday season underway, the B.C. government is reminding the public about stricter new party bus rules and an uptick in enforcement.

According to the Ministry of Transportation, officials have conducted more checks on party buses in 2019 than in the past three years combined.

New regulations for party buses came into effect on Sept. 19, which include an increase in the maximum fine for non-compliance from $1,500 to $50,000.

New rules also require a person on board who is a safety monitor, trained in first aid and able to administer naloxone if minors are in the vehicle.

Parents must also sign a consent form for all minors on board.

The province is also reminding the public that consumption of alcohol and cannabis are illegal inside all vehicles, including party buses, and the police will be stepping up enforcement.

The party bus industry has faced increasing scrutiny in recent years after a series of incidents.

In November, 2017, a party bus caught on fire in downtown Vancouver.

In Jan. 2016, 23-year-old Chelsea Lynn Mist James died after falling from a party bus in Vancouver, an accident an investigation determined was caused by a mechanical failure.

And in Feb. 2013, 16-year-old Ernest Azoadam collapsed and died on a party bus in Surrey.

The BC Coroners Service ruled out drugs or alcohol in his death.