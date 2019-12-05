Teen charged with assault, threats after standoff with Hamilton police

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton police say they’ve laid multiple charges against a teenage boy suspected of assaulting a toddler and barricading himself inside a home.

Const. Jerome Stewart says the charges against the boy include aggravated assault, uttering death threats, assault with a weapon and killing or injuring an animal.

Stewart says the incident started at around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday, when police responded to reports of an injured child.

Officers found a teenage girl with two children outside the home, including the injured toddler who was taken to hospital and is now in stable condition.

Police allege the boy then barricaded himself inside, prompting an hours-long standoff that ended when a tactical team breached the home and removed him. Officers also found the family dog dead inside the home.

The 16-year-old is set to appear in court for a bail hearing on Friday.