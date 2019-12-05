Menu

Crime

Teen charged with assault, threats after standoff with Hamilton police

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 5, 2019 2:48 pm
16-year-old arrested following stabbing of toddler
WATCH ABOVE: (Dec. 4) A 16-year-old man has been arrested following a lengthy standoff with Hamilton Police. Officers were called to a home following reports that a 22-month-old toddler had been injured. Morganne Campbell reports.

Hamilton police say they’ve laid multiple charges against a teenage boy suspected of assaulting a toddler and barricading himself inside a home.

Const. Jerome Stewart says the charges against the boy include aggravated assault, uttering death threats, assault with a weapon and killing or injuring an animal.

Stewart says the incident started at around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday, when police responded to reports of an injured child.

READ MORE: Toddler stable after suffering ‘traumatic injuries’ in Hamilton home, 16-year-old arrested

Officers found a teenage girl with two children outside the home, including the injured toddler who was taken to hospital and is now in stable condition.

Police allege the boy then barricaded himself inside, prompting an hours-long standoff that ended when a tactical team breached the home and removed him. Officers also found the family dog dead inside the home.

Story continues below advertisement

The 16-year-old is set to appear in court for a bail hearing on Friday.

Suspect apprehended after barricading himself inside Hamilton home
© 2019 The Canadian Press
