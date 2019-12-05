Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Saint John Police Force unveils multilingual educational videos

By Travis Fortnum Global News
Posted December 5, 2019 2:23 pm
Saint John police have a new contract, the first in nearly two years.
Saint John police have a new contract, the first in nearly two years. File/ Global News

Police in Saint John are premiering a series of multilingual videos to help newcomers through interactions with law enforcement.

Launched on Thursday in English and Arabic, the videos cover topics like when and how to use 911 services, what to do when you’re pulled over and how to handle domestic abuse situations.

Saint John Police Force unveil multilingual educational videos.
Saint John Police Force unveil multilingual educational videos.

Produced in partnership with the Saint John Newcomers Centre and Crime Prevention Association of New Brunswick, the videos made their debut at Police Headquarters on Thursday.

Story continues below advertisement

It’s part of an effort by Saint John Police Force to keep up with a diversifying population.

READ MORE: Saint John Police Force unveils armoured vehicle, Rescue One

Const. Don Metcalfe has been teaching classes for newcomers on these topics, but thinks an online resource will work better.

“It was very overwhelming to them,” he says. “They were getting nothing out of it because there were four interpreters going at once, 40 to 60 people in a small classroom… it wasn’t working.”

Kobra Haidari, a newcomer herself, looks forward to the expansion of the resource in the New Year.

Story continues below advertisement

“Because most newcomers, as I know, they come from insecure country and they haven’t had good experience with police,” Haidari says.

“I hope we’ll see it in other languages too, because newcomers still have difficulty to speak English.”

Tweet This

The videos are live on the police force website now, with Mandarin versions coming soon and French expected early in

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
PoliceSaint JohnSaint John policeEnglishsaint john police forceArabicmultilingual educational videos
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.