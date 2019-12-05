Menu

Traffic

Serious collisions shut down Highway 3 in Grand Forks, B.C., Wednesday

By Shelby Thom Global News
Posted December 5, 2019 2:24 pm
An empty commercial tanker truck crossed into the oncoming lane and collided with a Jeep on Wednesday, according to police. .
An empty commercial tanker truck crossed into the oncoming lane and collided with a Jeep on Wednesday, according to police. . TranBC\Twitter

Grand Forks RCMP and RCMP West Kootenay Traffic Services (WKTS) were kept busy on Wednesday morning, responding to two serious collisions on Highway 3, just east of Christina Lake.

The pair of crashes occurred approximately 500 meters apart from one another, according to police.

A man and woman travelling to the Trail area suffered non-life threatening injuries after their vehicle left the roadway.

Story continues below advertisement

Emergency crews were required to extricate the male driver, while the female passenger was able to get out under her own strength.

The pair were transported by ambulance to Grand Forks for further medical assessment.

At the second collision, police determined that an empty commercial tanker truck crossed into the oncoming lane and collided with a Jeep.

READ MORE: Vernon North Okanagan RCMP seek witnesses after highway crash claims life of Calgary woman

Both occupants of the Jeep were transported by ground to hospital.

Sgt. Darryl Peppler said police have been informed that one of the passengers will be flown by air ambulance to a Lower Mainland facility for further medical treatment.

RCMP continue to investigate both collisions.

Speed relative to conditions has not yet been ruled out as a factor.

Motorists who witnessed the accidents or have dash cam video are asked to contact Grand Forks RCMP.

Both serious crashes prompted the temporary closure of Highway 3 for several hours.

READ MORE: Okanagan motorcyclist killed in head-on highway crash

RCMP would like to remind motorists to drive according to the weather and roadway conditions, Peppler said.

Story continues below advertisement

Area roadways can be icy and slushy, and conditions can change dramatically with little notice. Please slow down and drive accordingly.

RCMPPoliceTrafficHighway 3Grand ForksHighway 3 CrashGrand Forks RCMPhighway 3 collisionGrand Forks highwayGrand Forks highway collisionsGrand Forks highway crashes
