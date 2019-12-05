Menu

Canada

Saskatchewan Police College training at former STC building in Regina

By Mickey Djuric Global News
Posted December 5, 2019 1:07 pm
City council will discuss its plan to purchase the old STC bus depot for $16.2 million on Nov. 27.
The Saskatchewan Police College will be conducting training at the former STC building located at 1717 Saskatchewan Drive on Thursday and Friday. Sean Stetner-Lerat / Global News

Regina police say the public will likely see an increased police presence downtown along with loud noises.

The Saskatchewan Police College is conducting training at the former STC building located at 1717 Saskatchewan Dr. on Thursday from 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Friday between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

The training is being done in conjunction with the University of Regina.

Recruits will receive rapid deployment training, which is a tactical approach to an armed or otherwise dangerous person in a building who poses an imminent threat to the safety of others or themselves.

During the two-day training, members of the public may notice loud noises associated with the training and a number of police vehicles at the locations.

Police said this is part of the training exercise and not a real emergency. No live ammunition will be used in the training, police said.

The Regina Police Service issued the notice so people do not become alarmed. If a real incident should develop, they will immediately notify the public.

Neighbouring businesses in the area of the 1700 block of Saskatchewan Drive have also been notified.

