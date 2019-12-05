Menu

Crime

Surrey RCMP investigate reported gunfire in Whalley

By Simon Little Global News
Posted December 5, 2019 11:43 am
Surrey RCMP investigates what neighbours described as gunfire Thursday morning. .
Global News

There was a large police presence in Whalley Thursday morning, as police investigated what neighbours described as a shooting.

Surrey RCMP cordoned off the intersection of University Drive and 105A Avenue, just blocks from Surrey City Hall.

READ MORE: 1 dead, another in serious condition after Surrey shooting, RCMP say

Officers could be seen scouring the area with a K9 unit.

Neighbours told Global News they heard shots in the area just before 6 a.m.

Police have since reopened the intersection, and have not commented on the investigation.

Another targeted shooting in Surrey prompts new calls for action
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime
