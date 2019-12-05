Surrey RCMP investigate reported gunfire in Whalley

There was a large police presence in Whalley Thursday morning, as police investigated what neighbours described as a shooting.
Surrey RCMP cordoned off the intersection of University Drive and 105A Avenue, just blocks from Surrey City Hall.
Officers could be seen scouring the area with a K9 unit.
Neighbours told Global News they heard shots in the area just before 6 a.m.
Police have since reopened the intersection, and have not commented on the investigation.
