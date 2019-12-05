Surrey RCMP investigate reported gunfire in Whalley

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

There was a large police presence in Whalley Thursday morning, as police investigated what neighbours described as a shooting.

Surrey RCMP cordoned off the intersection of University Drive and 105A Avenue, just blocks from Surrey City Hall.

Officers could be seen scouring the area with a K9 unit.

Neighbours told Global News they heard shots in the area just before 6 a.m.

Police have since reopened the intersection, and have not commented on the investigation.

1:46 Another targeted shooting in Surrey prompts new calls for action Another targeted shooting in Surrey prompts new calls for action

Story continues below advertisement