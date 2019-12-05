Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Education

Ontario public high schools re-open Thursday as teachers return to class after 1-day strike

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 5, 2019 6:25 am
Updated December 5, 2019 6:26 am
1-day strike held by Ontario high school teachers and support workers
WATCH ABOVE: Thousands of teachers in Ontario hit the picket lines for a one-day strike. Caryn Lieberman reports. (Dec. 4, 2019)

Ontario’s public high school teachers are expected to be back in class today following a one-day strike.

But the union representing them says Wednesday’s walkout could be the first of many if the government doesn’t change course in contract talks.

The Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation, which represents about 60,000 public high school teachers and support workers, says it is pushing back against government plans to increase class sizes and introduce mandatory e-learning courses.

READ MORE: High school teachers, support staff set up picket lines across Ontario for 1-day strike

The teachers are already conducting a work-to-rule campaign and say they would give five days’ notice before any further labour action.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce called the one-day strike unacceptable and urged the union to take part in private mediation.

Lecce has also said the union must bring new proposals to the bargaining table, not just reject the government’s offer.

Story continues below advertisement
Ontario public high schools closed as teachers stage 1-day strike
Ontario public high schools closed as teachers stage 1-day strike
© 2019 The Canadian Press
Ontario governmentStrikeOntario EducationosstfStephen Lecceontario teachersOntario Secondary School Teachers' FederationSchool StrikeOntario high school teachersOntario high schoolsPC Govermentontario public high schools
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.