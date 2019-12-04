Menu

Politics

First Lady Melania Trump blasts legal scholar over comments about son Barron

By Kerri Breen Global News
Posted December 4, 2019 8:38 pm
Trump impeachment hearings: Constitutional lawyer argues how Trump differs from kings
WATCH ABOVE: Constitutional lawyer argues how Trump differs from kings during impeachment hearings.

First Lady Melania Trump is speaking out after her teenage son Barron was mentioned during a hearing in the Trump impeachment inquiry.

Pamela Karlan, a legal expert who testified in front of the U.S. House Judiciary Committee Wednesday, brought up Barron while making a point about the difference between presidential powers and the powers of a king.

READ MORE: 3 legal scholars testify Trump’s Ukraine dealings are grounds for impeachment

“The constitution says there can be no titles of nobility,” she said.

“So while the president can name his son Barron, he can’t make him a baron.”

In a tweet later that afternoon, Melania Trump said that her child deserves privacy and called for him to be kept out of politics.

Story continues below advertisement

“Pamela Karlan, you should be ashamed of your very angry and obviously biased public pandering, and using a child to do it,” she said from her official Twitter account.

Karlan apologized during the proceedings for referencing the 13-year-old boy.

“I want to apologize for what I said earlier about the president’s son. It was wrong of me to do that. I wish the president would apologize, obviously, for the things that he’s done that’s wrong but I do regret having said that.”

Trump impeachment hearings: Witness offers apology to Trump’s son
Trump impeachment hearings: Witness offers apology to Trump’s son

The Trump campaign accused Karlan of mocking Barron, saying she thought she was “being clever.”

“Every Democrat in Congress should immediately repudiate Pamela Karlan and call on her to personally apologize to President Trump and the First lady,” said a campaign press secretary.

Story continues below advertisement

It’s not the first time that public comments regarding Trump’s youngest son have been criticized as out of bounds.

A Saturday Night Live writer apologized for tweeting an offensive joke about Barron in 2017.

Later that year, there was also an incident in which a writer for a conservative website took issue with the child’s clothing, sparking a backlash.

Karlan, a Stanford University law professor, was one of four scholars to participate in a hearing Wednesday on the constitutional grounds for presidential impeachment.

READ MORE: Trump calls ‘SNL’ writer who attacked his 10-year-old son a ‘disgrace’

Karlan, who is also a former Obama administration Justice Department official, said Trump’s conduct with regards to Ukraine constituted an especially serious abuse of power “because it undermines democracy itself.”

Republican witness Jonathan Turley, a law professor at George Washington University, said the Democrats were bringing a “slipshod impeachment” case against the president, but he didn’t excuse the president’s behaviour.

“It is not wrong because President Trump is right,”  Turley said. “A case for impeachment could be made, but it cannot be made on this record.”

— With files from the Associated Press

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Donald Trumptrump impeachmentImpeachmentMelania Trumpimpeachment inquiryTrump impeachment inquiryStanford UniversityBarron TrumpPamela Karlan
