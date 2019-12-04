Pan Pacific Christmas Wish Breakfast 2019

Send this page to someone via email

Global BC and Rock 101 invite you to get into the spirit of giving on the morning of Tuesday, December 17 (6 a.m. to 9 a.m.), and donate to the 32nd annual Pan Pacific Christmas Wish Breakfast.

A mountain of toys, clothing and cash will be collected to help children’s Christmas dreams come true! All donations will be in support of the Lower Mainland Christmas Bureau.

Join @GlobalBC & @Rock101Van, in partnership with FortisBC on Tuesday, Dec. 17 for the 32nd annual Pan Pacific Vancouver Christmas Wish Breakfast from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. Bring a new unwrapped toy or gift cards and you'll receive a complimentary breakfast! #PanXmasWish pic.twitter.com/qyQLJhO2XE — Global BC (@GlobalBC) December 4, 2019

Story continues below advertisement

Last year thousands of people from across B.C. lined up with their unwrapped toys, clothing or cash donations and, along with help from Global BC, Rock 101 and Pan Pacific Hotel , donated more than 44 tonnes of toys, 1,000 bikes and over $26,000 in cash to the Lower Mainland Christmas Bureau!

This year we want to surpass those totals!!

READ MORE: Pan Pacific Christmas Wish Breakfast 2018 – do we have 2018 article?

Global News Morning will broadcast live from the Pan Pacific on Dec. 17, from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Come down, say hi to the Global News Morning team : Sonia Sunger, Paul Haysom, Mark Madryga and Katelin Owsianski.