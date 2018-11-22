Pan Pacific Christmas Wish breakfast 2018

Global BC and Rock 101 invite you to get into the spirit of giving on the morning of Thursday, Dec. 13 (6 a.m. to 9 a.m., and donate to the 31st annual Pan Pacific Christmas Wish Breakfast.

A mountain of toys, clothing and cash will be collected to help children’s Christmas dreams come true! All donations will be in support of the Lower Mainland Christmas Bureau.

Last year thousands of people from across B.C. lined with their unwrapped toys, clothing or cash donations and along with help from Global BC, Rock 101 and Pan Pacific Hotel donated more than 17 tonnes of toys, 1,000 bikes and over $22,000 in cash to the Lower Mainland Christmas Bureau!

This year we want to surpass these totals!!

Global News Morning will be broadcasting live from the Pan Pacific on Dec. 13, from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Come down, say hi to the Global News Morning team : Sonia Sunger, Paul Haysom, Mark Madryga and Kaitlyn Herbst.

WATCH: Highlights of the 2017 event:

Rock 101’s Willy In The Morning show will be broadcasting LIVE so don’t miss your chance to meet Willy, Kim & Alece!

Donate an unwrapped toy or gift and get a free hot buffet breakfast provided by the Pan Pacific.

Volunteers from the Vancouver Police Department and Vancouver Fire Rescue will also be on hand to help out.

Watch Global News Morning on Dec. 13, we will also be live on Facebook from the venue and you can follow along on social media using the hashtag #PanXmasWish.

For more details, visit the Pan Pacific website.