Lethbridge College embraces the spirit of giving with Food for Fines Campaign

Re-stocking the shelves of the Lethbridge College Student Association (LCSA) Food Bank has become a little easier this holiday season with the return of the Food for Fines Campaign.

“Without the Food for Fines program, I think we would really struggle to meet the needs of our students here on campus,” said Angela Fretts-Waters, who oversees the LCSA Food Bank. Tweet This

The campaign, which officially kicked off on Nov. 25, allows students to pay off their debt from overdue Buchanan Library items with the donation of a non-perishable food item.

This holiday season marks the 30th anniversary of the campaign, which came to fruition thanks to Cindy Warner — an access services specialist with the Lethbridge College’s Buchanan Library.

Warner first thought of the idea after attending a conference in 2003 that outlined the struggles of small towns in the United States.

“Libraries are the hub of the community and often build community within communities,” Warner said.

“These presenters were talking about small-town libraries in the U.S., and how their towns were really struggling so libraries started accepting food for fines to try to build up their communities’ food banks.”

Warner said right away, she knew she wanted to bring that idea to Lethbridge.

“It’s one of the most important things I’ve done because I know that it’s made an impact on students,” Warner said.

“It’s really hard for students to be successful when they’re hungry.

“If there’s even a few students that have been able to pass their final exams or get through the end of the semester with a full tummy, then I will have felt like I’ve done something.” Tweet This

The campaign does have limitations — up to only $30 of fines will be forgiven with a donation.

Donations to the LCSA Food Bank will be accepted at the Buchanan Library until Dec. 18.

But, Warner said even those who aren’t looking to trade in their fines are still encouraged to donate whenever possible.

Donations to the LCSA Food Bank will still be accepted outside of the Food for Fines Campaign at the LCSA office during regular business hours.

The LCSA Food bank was started in 1994 to meet the growing need of hungry students on campus.