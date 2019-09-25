University of Calgary food bank in ‘dire need’ of donations due to dramatic rise in demand

Nearly empty shelves at the University of Calgary’s campus food bank have organizers pleading with the campus community, and those outside the school itself, to make donations.

Few cans of soup and boxes of macaroni and cheese were left in the food bank’s stores on Wednesday, and Alisha Gordon, the vice-president of student life with the U of C Student Union, said they’re completely out of canned meat.

“We are in dire need of donations,” she said.

“Specifically pasta, canned meat and soup.”

READ MORE: Calgarians open mini outdoor food bank: ‘Whatever you like, you can take’

The need comes as the small food bank has seen a drastic rise in demand compared to last year.

“Since mid-August, our campus food bank has been running at capacity,” Gordon said.

“There’s actually [a] 46 per cent increase from last year to this year in terms of the campus community members who need to access our campus food bank.”

Gordon said food bank clients say there are a number of different reasons for needing to access the free service, including high rent, high bills, tuition and sometimes because of emergency situations.

Gordon said having a fully stocked food bank is important because food insecurity shouldn’t be a distraction for students.

“Students’ No. 1 priority here on campus should be getting an education, bettering themselves, and unfortunately, many students are facing food insecurity,” she said.

“And we’re just here to try to help the system as much as possible.”

Any member of the U of C campus can use the food bank, including staff, faculty and alumni.

Food and monetary donations can be dropped off at the MacEwan Student Centre volunteer services office on the university campus from Monday to Friday, Gordon said.