Donations pour into Calgary Veterans Association Food Bank after plea

Since putting out a call earlier this week about empty shelves, the Calgary Veterans Association Food Bank says truckloads of donations have been coming in.

The food bank, which is run by veterans, said it recently moved to a new location in the 800 block of 28 street N.E. Though they have lots of space, the shelves were empty.

Since its plea for donations, the food bank said Calgarians have stepped up in a big way.

“I saw a steady flow of people — people coming here from all over Calgary, all over the Alberta area — bringing money,” said Don Mcleod, a volunteer and member of the Veterans Association, on Saturday.

“When the call went out for food to resupply the Veterans Association Food Bank, people just came in droves. There are lineups coming in giving donations, and the stream has been steady for vehicles coming in here and dropping off food.” Tweet This

Mcleod said “hundreds upon hundreds” of people stopped by to donate over the past few days.

“The situation that Alberta is in right now, it’s unbelievable the generosity of people and it’s just wonderful to see,” he said.

“It’s pretty amazing. In four days, I’ve never seen such a response,” Mcleod added, calling the experience humbling.

The Veterans Association Food Bank said the donations will help prepare about 200 hampers this holiday season.