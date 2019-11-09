Menu

Donations pour into Calgary Veterans Association Food Bank after plea

By Kaylen Small Global News
Posted November 9, 2019 8:12 pm
Updated November 9, 2019 8:14 pm
A plea for help was answered this week when donations poured into the Calgary Veterans Association Food Bank.
A plea for help was answered this week when donations poured into the Calgary Veterans Association Food Bank. Josh Ritchie/Global News

Since putting out a call earlier this week about empty shelves, the Calgary Veterans Association Food Bank says truckloads of donations have been coming in.

The food bank, which is run by veterans, said it recently moved to a new location in the 800 block of 28 street N.E. Though they have lots of space, the shelves were empty.

READ MORE: Food bank for Calgary veterans in desperate need of food, cash donations

Since its plea for donations, the food bank said Calgarians have stepped up in a big way.

“I saw a steady flow of people — people coming here from all over Calgary, all over the Alberta area — bringing money,” said Don Mcleod, a volunteer and member of the Veterans Association, on Saturday.

“When the call went out for food to resupply the Veterans Association Food Bank, people just came in droves. There are lineups coming in giving donations, and the stream has been steady for vehicles coming in here and dropping off food.”

Mcleod said “hundreds upon hundreds” of people stopped by to donate over the past few days.

“The situation that Alberta is in right now, it’s unbelievable the generosity of people and it’s just wonderful to see,” he said.

“It’s pretty amazing. In four days, I’ve never seen such a response,” Mcleod added, calling the experience humbling.

The Veterans Association Food Bank said the donations will help prepare about 200 hampers this holiday season.

