Canada

N.L. homeowner relieved by town’s purchase of his sewage-sprayed home

By The Canadian Press
Posted December 4, 2019 10:40 am
Work is being done on a malfunctioning sewage lift station in Paradise, N.L., in this undated handout photo.
The Canadian Press/HO-Jim Clarke

A nightmare is nearly over for a Newfoundland family plagued by years of contamination from a nearby sewage lift station after their town approved funding to buy their home.

The sewage station a few metres from Jim Clarke’s home in Paradise, N.L., has affected the family for years, in particular when an equipment failure last summer saw them sprayed with sewage.

READ MORE: N.L. homeowner plagued by seeping sewage wants swift action to relocate family

The family wanted to move, but recurring damage made the home nearly impossible to sell.

Last night, the Town of Paradise approved the $430,000 purchase of Clarke’s property.

The homeowner says it was fantastic to hear the news after dealing with seeping sewage for more than a decade.

How a massive sewage spill is impacting Hamilton
How a massive sewage spill is impacting Hamilton

Clarke says he expects the transfer to go through in mid-December and he looks forward to moving into a cleaner, more relaxing home.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
NewfoundlandNewfoundland and LabradorSewageN.LParadiseRaw SewageJim ClarkeTown of ParadiseJim Clarke Sewage HomeSewage Newfoundland Town
