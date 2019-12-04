N.L. homeowner relieved by town’s purchase of his sewage-sprayed home

Send this page to someone via email

A nightmare is nearly over for a Newfoundland family plagued by years of contamination from a nearby sewage lift station after their town approved funding to buy their home.

The sewage station a few metres from Jim Clarke’s home in Paradise, N.L., has affected the family for years, in particular when an equipment failure last summer saw them sprayed with sewage.

The family wanted to move, but recurring damage made the home nearly impossible to sell.

Last night, the Town of Paradise approved the $430,000 purchase of Clarke’s property.

The homeowner says it was fantastic to hear the news after dealing with seeping sewage for more than a decade.

Clarke says he expects the transfer to go through in mid-December and he looks forward to moving into a cleaner, more relaxing home.