Canada
September 3, 2019 12:28 pm
Updated: September 3, 2019 12:37 pm

N.L. homeowner plagued by seeping sewage wants swift action to relocate family

By Staff The Canadian Press

Jim Clarke says he and his family were sprayed with sewage last week during work on a sewage lift station near his home in Paradise, N.L. Clarke says he hopes a plan to relocate the family to a rental property will be approved at a Tuesday town council meeting.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Jim Clarke MANDATORY CREDIT
A A

A Newfoundland homeowner plagued by years of sewage contamination is hoping town council in Paradise, N.L., will swiftly approve a plan to relocate his family.

Jim Clarke says he and family members were sprayed in the face with sewage that also coated much of their lawn when there was a dramatic back surge during municipal work last Wednesday.

Story continues below

READ MORE: B.C. mayor among leaders hoping wastewater management becomes election issue

Clarke’s property is located a few metres from a sewage lift station that has been malfunctioning since mid-August, according to the Town of Paradise.

The extreme event of last week follows several incidents since 2006, when sewage spilled onto his basement floor from a toilet.

READ MORE: Hamilton Harbour contaminated by near-record dumping of partially treated sewage

Clarke says the escalating, messy situation has been emotionally taxing on his family.

He says officials agreed Friday to cover the cost of a rental home, and he plans to attend a Town of Paradise council meeting Tuesday night, hoping the proposal will be approved.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Newfoundland
Paradise
Sewage
sewage contamination
Town of Paradise

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.