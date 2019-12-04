Regina Bypass being well used one month in: Saskatchewan government

Send this page to someone via email

It’s been more than a month since the Regina Bypass opened, and the province said it’s being well used.

On average, 5,630 vehicles, including 1,230 trucks, use the bypass every day.

“We are encouraged to see many people benefitting from the bypass in the first weeks of full operation,” said Greg Ottenbreit, highways and infrastructure minister.

“The improved safety and efficiency of the project for people travelling in the Regina area is great, and we are excited to see even more traffic use the route as people familiarize themselves with the new infrastructure.”

The province estimates that having the bypass will reduce fuel consumption by close to 300 million litres over the next 30 years – reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 1.5 per cent.

Story continues below advertisement

“The opening of the Regina bypass is the perfect way to close out our government’s previous growth plan, and pave the way toward our next growth plan for 2030,” Ottenbreit said.

After four years of construction, the Regina Bypass officially opened to the public on Oct. 29.