Guelph teachers hit the picket line as part of 1-day OSSTF strike

There was no school in Guelph on Wednesday as teachers and support staff hit the picket lines as part of a one-day strike by the Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation.

Since the OSSTF represents members at both the secondary and elementary levels in the Upper Grand and Wellington Catholic district school boards, all schools in the area were closed for the day.

Hundreds of bundled-up teachers with flags and signs in hand trudged through unplowed sidewalks outside their high schools to the sound of passing cars honking.

It was no different outside of Guelph Vocational Collegiate Institute, where there were chants and cheers as teachers and staff marched up and down Paisley Street on Wednesday morning.

Despite the high spirits, picket captain Corrine MacGillivery said they don’t want to be outside on the sidewalks.

“We want to be in the classrooms,” she said. “But we want to be in classrooms that support students learning, not ones that cut funds, increase class sizes and mandate e-learning.”

High school teachers picketing in Guelph this morning as part of a one-day strike by OSSTF. pic.twitter.com/NBFkTd1YJ4 — Matt Carty (@MattCartyCJOY) December 4, 2019

The government previously proposed four mandatory e-learning credits for high school students but changed it to a requirement of two e-learning credits after public outcry.

The union wants to get rid of them altogether.

Another key sticking point in negotiations has been compensation, with the OSSTF reportedly seeking an annual salary increase at the rate of inflation.

According to Statistics Canada, the October inflation rate was 1.9 per cent.

Negotiations over class size have seen the number go from 28 to 25 students per teacher, but the union wants the funding model back to 22 kids in an average class.

“It’s just easier to get around to everyone, to help them with their work, especially those students who need the extra help,” MacGillivery said. “Parents have been saying they don’t want large class sizes, either, and they don’t want e-learning.”

Classes are expected to resume on Thursday, but it’s unclear if their work-to-rule campaign will continue.

CONFIRMED: All UGDSB schools (elementary, secondary and Continuing Ed) are closed to students on Dec. 4 due to one-day OSSTF strike. Schools will reopen on Dec. 5. For additional details, please visit https://t.co/1N8rjNWIpa. — Upper Grand DSB (@ugdsb) December 4, 2019

IMPORTANT INFORMATION: All Elementary and Secondary Schools in the Wellington Catholic DSB will be closed to students on Wed. Dec. 4th due to the one day job action/strike by OSSTF education workers. Schools will reopen on Thurs. Dec. 5th. — Wellington Catholic (@WellingtonCath) December 4, 2019

With files from Global’s Ryan Rocca