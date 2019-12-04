Menu

Crime

Kingston police investigating pellet gun shooting at downtown McDonald’s

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted December 4, 2019 10:53 am
Updated December 4, 2019 12:13 pm
Kingston police are investigating after they say a man was shot in the eye with a pellet gun.
Kingston police are investigating after they say a man was shot in the eye with a pellet gun. Global Kingston

Kingston police are looking for two males following a shooting with a pellet gun at a downtown McDonald’s.

Police say a man was shot with a pellet gun early Wednesday morning, at around 12:30 a.m., outside the fast food restaurant, leaving him with an eye injury.

The man, who is in his 20s, was transported to Kingston General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police say he may need surgery for the affected eye.

Police did not immediately have anyone in custody, but say they are working with promising leads.

It’s unclear what lead to the shooting, or if the suspects and the victim knew each other.

Police are reviewing video surveillance and say the investigation is ongoing.

More to come…

