Politics

Ontario auditor general to release report looking at justice, climate change

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 4, 2019 6:15 am
Bonnie Lysyk
Ontario Auditor General Bonnie Lysyk at the legislature at Queen's Park in Toronto, Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2013. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

TORONTO – Ontario’s auditor general will release her annual report today, outlining 18 value-for-money audits her office has conducted this year.

Among the more high-profile topics Bonnie Lysyk will assess in her report, to be made public during a noon press conference, is the government’s plan to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

The Progressive Conservative government cancelled Ontario’s cap-and-trade system to address climate change after last year’s election, and has introduced its own environment plan.

READ MORE: Ontario auditor general to assess government’s climate change plan

The climate change section of the auditor’s report will look at whether the government is drawing on credible information to craft its emissions-reduction plans, and if those plans are likely to achieve their targets.

The report will also assess various areas of the justice system, including jails and detention centres, the criminal courts, family court services, court operations, and the office of the chief coroner.

Story continues below advertisement

Other topics include cybersecurity at the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corp., food and nutrition in long-term care homes, and provincial support for the horse racing industry.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
