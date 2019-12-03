Menu

Crime

Alberta men who killed family near Castor denied request for new trial

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 3, 2019 6:01 pm
29-year-old Joshua Frank (L) and 38-year-old Jason Klaus (R).
29-year-old Joshua Frank (L) and 38-year-old Jason Klaus (R). Credit: Joshua Frank's Facebook page/ www.albertaoutdoorsmen.ca

There will not be a new trial for two men convicted in the triple murder of a central Alberta family six years ago.

Jason Klaus and Joshua Frank were sentenced to life with no chance of parole for 25 years in 2018 after being convicted of three counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Gordon, Sandra and Monica Klaus.

READ MORE: Alberta men who killed family near Castor won’t get parole chance for 25 years

The bodies of Klaus’s father and sister were found in their burned-out farmhouse near Castor, Alta., in 2013 – his mother’s body was never found but police believe she also died in the home.

Photograph of Klaus residence in Castor, Alberta, at the end of the fire in 2013.
Photograph of Klaus residence in Castor, Alberta, at the end of the fire in 2013. Supplied, RCMP

The two men had asked Alberta’s Court of Appeal to order a new trial but the three member panel rejected their request.

Story continues below advertisement

The men blamed each other for the killings and both had confessed to an undercover RCMP officer.

READ MORE: ‘I did not kill my family:’ Men who murdered Alberta family speak at sentencing

Court heard Klaus was having problems with his father and offered Frank money to kill the family – Frank told police he did it because he was scared that Klaus would shoot him if he didn’t follow through.

Men who killed family near Castor won’t get parole chance for 25 years
Men who killed family near Castor won’t get parole chance for 25 years
© 2019 The Canadian Press
Jason KlausJoshua FrankGordon Klausmonica klaussandra klausCastor House FireAlberta triple murderCastor MurderCastor triple murderKlaus Family Murder
