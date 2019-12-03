Proposed legislation could see booze delivered with meals in Manitoba

Send this page to someone via email

Manitobans may soon be able to get something a little stronger than soda pop delivered with meals from their favourite restaurant.

The Manitoba government has introduced legislation to change the Liquor, Gaming, and Cannabis Control Act to allow liquor to be sold with take-out and delivery service from licensed establishments.

“For several years, restaurant owners have expressed interest in selling wine, beer and single-serve beverages through food take-out or delivery service,” said Crown Services Minister Jeff Wharton in a government release Tuesday.

“This is a win-win for businesses and customers as restaurants will now be able to expand their business and offer an additional service to customers.”

The government said liquor delivery and take-out orders would be linked to meal orders and could be offered by licensed establishments whose primary business is food, like restaurants.

Story continues below advertisement

Under the proposed legislation drivers delivering alcoholic beverages would need to be 18 years of age or older, and certified under the government’s Smart Choices responsible sales and service program.

They would also need to check ID at the door, according to the government’s release.

Further changes proposed in the legislation would allow private distributors to deliver a wider selection of products to licensed vendors, including private wine stores and beer vendors.

1:31 Skip the Dishes testing out alcohol delivery in Winnipeg Skip the Dishes testing out alcohol delivery in Winnipeg