Dundas Place opens between Richmond and Clarence streets

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

A section of Dundas Place has officially opened.

As of 4 p.m. Tuesday, London’s first ever flex street opened to pedestrians, cyclists and motorists between Richmond Street and Clarence Street.

Dundas Place remains closed between Clarence Street and Wellington Street until further notice.

Jim Yanchula, London’s manager of downtown projects and business relations, said crews will spend this week putting on the finishing touches.

“It’s basically putting on all of the things that we can put on still in this temperature,” Yanchula said.

“We’ve got some special seating near Wellington, we’re passing the electrical inspections block by block for the street lighting and the traffic lighting, [and] the paving is being finished up.”

The second and final phase is expected to wrap up Dec. 9.

Story continues below advertisement

The flex street cost $16-million, and took nearly two years to complete.

— With files from Global News’ Andrew Graham

2:14 City of Toronto officials plan to avert confusion, danger by permanently closing downtown street to drivers City of Toronto officials plan to avert confusion, danger by permanently closing downtown street to drivers