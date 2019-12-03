Menu

Traffic

Dundas Place opens between Richmond and Clarence streets

By Kelly Wang Global News
Posted December 3, 2019 5:13 pm
Updated December 3, 2019 5:15 pm
Dundas Place remains closed between Clarence Street and Wellington Street until further notice.
Dundas Place remains closed between Clarence Street and Wellington Street until further notice. Kelly Wang/980 CFPL

A section of Dundas Place has officially opened.

As of 4 p.m. Tuesday, London’s first ever flex street opened to pedestrians, cyclists and motorists between Richmond Street and Clarence Street.

Dundas Place remains closed between Clarence Street and Wellington Street until further notice.

READ MORE: Dundas Place set to open Dec. 9

Jim Yanchula, London’s manager of downtown projects and business relations, said crews will spend this week putting on the finishing touches.

“It’s basically putting on all of the things that we can put on still in this temperature,” Yanchula said.

“We’ve got some special seating near Wellington, we’re passing the electrical inspections block by block for the street lighting and the traffic lighting, [and] the paving is being finished up.”

READ MORE: Business owners say London’s Dundas Place construction will be worth the wait

The second and final phase is expected to wrap up Dec. 9.

The flex street cost $16-million, and took nearly two years to complete.

— With files from Global News’ Andrew Graham 

