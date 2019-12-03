Dundas Place opens between Richmond and Clarence streets

A section of Dundas Place has officially opened.
As of 4 p.m. Tuesday, London’s first ever flex street opened to pedestrians, cyclists and motorists between Richmond Street and Clarence Street.
Dundas Place remains closed between Clarence Street and Wellington Street until further notice.
Jim Yanchula, London’s manager of downtown projects and business relations, said crews will spend this week putting on the finishing touches.
“It’s basically putting on all of the things that we can put on still in this temperature,” Yanchula said.
The second and final phase is expected to wrap up Dec. 9.
The flex street cost $16-million, and took nearly two years to complete.
— With files from Global News’ Andrew Graham
