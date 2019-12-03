Fredericton to host international tennis tournament in 2020

Send this page to someone via email

Tennis Canada announced Tuesday that emerging professionals will have the chance to compete for an International Tennis Federation title in March 2020.

“Bianca, Eugenie, and Carol Zhao, a lot of our Canadian players started out their careers in this level tournament,” said Ryan Borczon, the Tennis Canada Professional and National Events Manager.

The Abony family tennis center will be transformed to host the tournament.

“There’s going to be seating on court one and seating on court three, we’re going to make sure the courts are covered where there is sort of VIP seating,” said Rufus Nel, the ditrctor of the Abony Family Tennis Center Operations.

Nel said the center has seats available for up to 400 people.

Moreover, the courts aren’t just for pros, almost a thousand people use the facility annually. Court rentals at Abony cost around $20 an hour for anyone who wants to use it.

“It’s a lifetime sport, it’s the most fun game and when you’re on the court you forget about all your worries and all your problems, it’s fantastic,” said Jean Maunder, a tennis enthusiast.

The March event will be first of many on the east coast as Tennis Canada aims to expand its footprint in the Maritimes..

“Anything we can do to get more racquets in hands and get more people playing tennis and excited about tennis that’s what we’re focused on,” said Borczon.

City officials hope the event brings out a lot of spectators.

“We’re very big on soccer, hockey and curling, but now is the opportunity to really showcase tennis and grow that as another great sport in the area and make it an economic generator for us as well,” said Mike O’Brien, the Mayor of Fredericton.

Tickets for the tournament can only be purchased at Abony Tennis Centre on Knowledge Park Drive.

“In March it will be really exciting to see which players come and who wins and how they do for their growth and development because you never know we can see the future women’s Canadian tennis pro here in Fredericton,” said Borczon.